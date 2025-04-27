Maroon 5 and Lisa Join Forces for New Single “Priceless”

A pop powerhouse collaboration is officially on the horizon as Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s Lisa gear up to release their new single “Priceless.” Over the weekend, the Adam Levine-fronted band unveiled a playful teaser featuring Levine and Lisa posing together during a photoshoot, offering fans a first listen to the vibrant chorus of their upcoming track. Although no release date has been revealed yet, the song is already available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music, setting the stage for a major chart moment.

Hints of the collaboration began earlier last week when Maroon 5 posted a mysterious image of Levine standing beside an unidentified woman overlooking a city skyline, sending the internet into a frenzy. The speculation ended when both artists confirmed the team-up with a short, charming video and snippets from the studio. Levine’s signature falsetto blends seamlessly with Lisa’s bold rap line: “Yeah, talk is cheap boy stop it/ Got my love that’s a real big profit.”

Further fueling the excitement, behind-the-scenes shots from what appears to be the “Priceless” music video have surfaced, with Aerin Moreno directing and Russ Fraser handling cinematography. Meanwhile, Lisa continues to ride the high from her solo album Alter Ego, which debuted in the Billboard 200 Top 10 and powered her standout Coachella performances earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

As Maroon 5 prepares to launch their first album since 2021’s Jordi this summer, “Priceless” promises to be a monumental moment, blending pop, K-pop, and pure star power into one unmissable hit.