Zara Larsson Embraces Chaos in “Pretty Ugly” Music Video

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson crashes into 2025 with a fearless new single, “Pretty Ugly,” and an unforgettable music video. Directed by the visionary Charlotte Rutherford, the clip finds Larsson trading glam for grit, arriving in a battered Volkswagen with a glint of rebellion in her eye. Barefoot and fierce, she dives headfirst into a mud-soaked field where choreographed chaos reigns supreme.

“Pretty Ugly” marks a thrilling pivot from Larsson’s polished pop roots to a rawer, wilder sound. Produced by Margo XS and MNEK, the track surges with 90s house beats, snapping synths, and a hook that’s impossible to ignore. Larsson’s lyrics cut through the noise of expectations: “Have you ever seen a pretty girl get ugly like this?” she belts, celebrating imperfection with infectious energy.

This release signals a major moment for Larsson ahead of her fifth studio album, due later this year. Following her viral TikTok resurgence with “Symphony,” she now reclaims the spotlight on her own terms. The muddy madness of “Pretty Ugly” isn’t just an aesthetic choice—it’s a manifesto. Larsson flips the script on how pop stars are expected to behave, embracing chaos as a powerful statement of freedom.

Set to join Tate McRae’s “So Close to What” arena tour this August, Larsson proves she’s not afraid to get messy if it means staying true to herself. “Pretty Ugly” isn’t just a song—it’s an anthem for anyone tired of playing it safe.