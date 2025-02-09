SZA Confirms Release Date for Extended Edition of Lana

SZA has officially set the release date for the extended edition of Lana, arriving today at 7 PM EST (12 AM GMT). The album, which initially dropped in December, serves as a deluxe version of her critically acclaimed 2022 LP SOS.

Fans had been expecting additional tracks and updated mixes earlier in January, but the release was delayed. Now, SZA has quietly confirmed the long-awaited songs through her official website, where a message reading “New Songs Coming” appears alongside a pre-save link.

The timing couldn’t be more exciting, as the release coincides with her special appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. SZA will take the stage as a guest performer alongside Kendrick Lamar, who featured on Lana’s standout track 30 For 30. Their collaboration follows SZA’s recent guest spot on Lamar’s surprise album GNX.

Adding to the excitement, the duo is set to embark on a North American tour later this year, promising fans even more live performances of their latest hits. With the extended edition of Lana finally arriving and a Super Bowl performance to mark the occasion, SZA continues to dominate the music scene in 2025.