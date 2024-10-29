SXSW Unveils Initial Lineup of Artists for 2025 Music Festival in Austin

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival returns to Austin, Texas, from March 10 to 15, 2025, promising a vibrant mix of global artists and exclusive showcases that highlight the festival’s international appeal. SXSW 2025 will feature a diverse lineup with emerging talent and industry veterans, providing a unique experience for fans and music professionals to discover new sounds and network with top names in music.

Announced artists include the iconic UK pop duo The Ting Tings, Mexico’s rising star Justin Morales, and Irish punk band Gurriers, among others. Audiences can also look forward to eclectic performances from Indonesia’s psychedelic funk band Ali, Canada’s art-punk ensemble La Sécurité, and Yasmin Williams’ innovative acoustic guitar compositions. Notably, Twin Shadow is set to debut his sixth album, Georgie, creating buzz among fans eagerly awaiting his latest work.

Reflecting its commitment to artistic diversity, SXSW 2025 will bring performers from countries including Argentina, Denmark, Ethiopia, Japan, and Norway. The festival collaborates with industry leaders, such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Music From Ireland, to curate showcases that deliver unique, intimate stage experiences, blending genres and cultures.

This year’s SXSW promises not only a musical extravaganza but a celebration of creative exploration across tech, film, and media. Join the global music community in Austin and witness some of the most innovative acts at SXSW 2025. Get your tickets early to secure a front-row seat to this unmissable event!

The first wave of artists to perform at SXSW 2025 are:

Ali (Indonesia)

Amiture (US)

Annie-Claude Deschênes (Canada)

Ava Vegas (US)

babas tutsipop (Mexico)

Bakers Eddy (New Zealand)

Bee Blackwell (US)

Big Phony (US)

Bleary Eyed (US)

Boo Seeka (Australia)

Bubba Lucky (US)

Bummer Camp (US)

Caleb De Casper (US)

Cap Carter (Australia)

Cari Cari (Austria)

Carter Vail (US)

CDSM (US)

Chinese American Bear (US)

Cloth (Scotland)

corto.alto (Scotland)

Cotton Mather (US)

Delivery (Australia)

Dr. Pushkin (Ghana)

Dune Rats (Australia)

Edgar Alejandro (Mexico)

Ellur (UK)

Emmeline (UK)

Exotic Fruitica (US)

Fake Dad (US)

fantasy of a broken heart (US)

Frankie Venter (New Zealand)

GEOGRAPHER (US)

Graham Reynolds (US)

Guardian Singles (New Zealand)

Gurriers (Ireland)

Gus Englehorn (US)

Hachiku (Australia)

HIMALAYAS (Wales)

Honeyglaze (UK)

Housewife (Canada)

J.T ajor (Australia)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (US)

John Francis Flynn (Ireland)

Julie Nolen (US)

Justin Morales (Mexico)

Kanaan (Norway)

KAP BAMBINO (France)

Ki! (Denmark)

Kombilesa Mi (Colombia)

La Sécurité (Canada)

Laura Lee & the Jettes (Germany)

Lauren Lakis (US)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (US)

Levin Goes Lightly (Germany)

Los Eclipses (Mexico)

Lucy Sugerman (Australia)

MADELEINE (UK)

Mall Girl (Norway)

Man/Woman/Chainsaw (UK)

Marry Cherry (US)

Maruja (UK)

mary in the junkyard (UK)

Matching Outfits (Germany)

MELLT (Wales)

Meltheads (Belgium)

M(h)aol (Ireland)

Midnight Navy (US)

Miranda and the Beat (US)

Monobloc (US)

Nanocluster [Immersion | SUSS] (UK)

Nature TV (UK)

Nemegata (US)

Nilipek. (Turkey)

Nive Nielsen (Greenland)

o’summer vacation (Japan)

Parker Woodland (US)

Paula Prieto (Argentina)

Perennial (US)

Personal Trainer (The Netherlands)

Pug Johnson (US)

Quiet Money Dot (US)

Really Good Time (Ireland)

Rowena Wise (Australia)

Sarah Klang (Sweden)

Scarlet House (Australia)

Shao Dow (UK)

Shiho Yabuki (Japan)

Shishi (Lithuania)

Sir Jude (Australia)

Sly5thAve (US)

Soda Blonde (Ireland)

Sofia Grant (UK)

Sultanes del Yonke (US)

Summer Pearl (UK)

Surely Shirley (Australia)

Susobrino (Belgium)

Tesfaye Taye Gebeyehu / Yaho Ethiopian Cultural Band (Ethiopia)

The Philharmonik (US)

The Ting Tings (UK)

The VANNS (Australia)

tiger bae (Japan)

TVOD (US)

Twin Shadow (US)

twst (UK)

Vanessa Zamora (US)

Venus Grrrls (UK)

Volcan (US)

Vv Pete (Australia)

Water Damage (US)

Woomb (Bulgaria)

XAMIYA (Japan)

Xixa (US)

Yasmin Williams (US)

Yndling (Norway)

Yoo Doo Right (Canada)

Yuuf (UK)