Steven Tyler and Soundgarden Join Black Sabbath’s Final Concert Lineup

The end of an era is officially upon us. Black Sabbath has announced the final additions to their historic farewell concert—set for July 5 at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham—and the names are massive.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden are now confirmed to join the all-star celebration, alongside previously announced titans Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Tool, KoRn, Guns N’ Roses, Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Gojira, Billy Corgan, and more. With Tom Morello as musical director and Sharon Osbourne behind the scenes, this is shaping up to be the most iconic metal gathering in history.

But it’s not just the music that makes the night unforgettable—it’s the farewell of Ozzy Osbourne himself. “We’re only playing a couple of songs each,” Ozzy said in a new interview with The Guardian. “It’s just going to be a sample. I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off.’”

- Advertisement -

After more than five decades on the road and an ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy has made peace with stepping off the stage—for good. “I’d love to say ‘never say never,’ but after the last six years… it is time,” he confessed. “I want to spend the rest of my life with my grandkids.”

Adding to the moment, the farewell show and Ozzy’s personal journey will be chronicled in a new documentary, No Escape From Now, airing later this year on Paramount+.

The gods of metal will descend one last time. If you ever wanted to witness history, July 5th in Birmingham is it.