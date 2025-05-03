Neil Young Sparks Change with “Let’s Roll Again”: A Protest Song for Electric Freedom

Neil Young is once again turning the ignition on activism with Let’s Roll Again, the bold new single ahead of his upcoming album Talkin’ to the Trees, due June 13, 2025. Teaming up with his latest band, the Chrome Hearts—featuring Micah Nelson, Spooner Oldham, Corey McCormick, and Anthony Logerfo—Young delivers a rousing, roots-rock anthem that’s more than music: it’s a message.

In true Young fashion, Let’s Roll Again is a pointed call to Detroit’s Big Three—Ford, GM, and Chrysler—to stop building death machines and start producing electric vehicles that serve the people and protect lives. “Build something useful for the people,” he pleads in the opening lines, echoing decades of concern for both environmental integrity and human safety.

The song’s earthy, folk-infused melody recalls Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land, grounding Young’s protest in a quintessentially American tradition. And with a razor-sharp lyric aimed at Elon Musk—“If you’re a fascist, buy a Tesla, as long as it’s electric, it’s fine”—Young doesn’t let the tech elite off the hook either.

Despite its urgency, Let’s Roll Again is more rallying cry than lament. It follows Big Change, the first single from the album, and was recently premiered live at the Light Up The Blues benefit concert, where its message resonated loud and clear.

As the world barrels toward a crossroads between climate crisis and corporate inertia, Neil Young proves once again that protest songs still have power—and pedal.