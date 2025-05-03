Kevin & Perry Go Large Turns 25: Ministry of Sound Celebrates with Euphoric Trance Rave

In a year heavy with throwbacks, few are hitting as hard—or as euphorically—as the 25th anniversary celebration of Kevin & Perry Go Large. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, London’s Ministry of Sound transforms into an all-out trance temple to honor the cult comedy that defined a generation’s introduction to club culture.

Running from 2pm to 10pm, this special day rave taps directly into the soundtrack that made the film unforgettable. Legendary trance selectors including Signum, Lange, and Leena Punks will deliver high-octane sets across two rooms, revisiting the golden era of late-‘90s and early-‘00s dance music.

Released in 2000, Kevin & Perry Go Large followed two awkward teenagers escaping suburban England for the hedonistic promise of Ibiza. Beyond the laughs, the film immortalized the spirit of the White Isle’s superclubs and helped export euphoric trance into the mainstream. Fatboy Slim, Underworld, Groove Armada—the soundtrack became a rite of passage.

Ministry’s tribute party follows the 2022 Ibiza celebration held at Amnesia, which marked the film’s 20th anniversary after a pandemic delay. Now, with clubbers old and new ready to “go large” once more, the London event brings it all home—turntables, nostalgia, and a whole lot of glowsticks.

Kathy Burke, ever the icon, recently shut down rumors of a reboot with co-star Harry Enfield, joking, “I’m 60 and he’s 108.” While there may be no sequel on screen, this event proves Kevin & Perry’s legacy lives on—louder than ever on the dancefloor.