Travis Scott Just Took Over FC Barcelona’s Jersey For El Clásico – And He’s Performing In The City Too

Travis Scott is officially in his El Clásico era. Today, Spotify and FC Barcelona unveiled their latest jersey collaboration—and this time, it’s Cactus Jack taking center stage. In the lead-up to Barça’s clash with Real Madrid on May 11, fans will see the iconic football kit reimagined through Scott’s signature lens.

In a striking departure from tradition, the Cactus Jack logo replaces Spotify’s emblem on the front of Barça’s deep navy and burgundy jersey. The redesign is part of a larger limited capsule collection including a retro jersey, hoodies, a jacket, t-shirt, shorts, cap, scarf, and even a collectible football—all dropping May 9 via Travis Scott’s official site.

“This wasn’t just about throwing Cactus Jack on a jersey,” Scott said. “It’s about building something that blurs the line between sound and sport.”

- Advertisement -

This marks Spotify’s boldest El Clásico crossover yet, following past collabs with Drake, Coldplay, ROSALÍA, The Rolling Stones, and KAROL G. But Scott is taking things further—by making his live debut in Barcelona with an exclusive invite-only show on May 10, the night before the match. Hosted at a secret location in the city center, the performance promises a one-of-a-kind fan experience.

The jersey will also be worn by FC Barcelona Femeni on May 18 for their final Liga F fixture. Only 1,899 jerseys—a nod to the club’s founding year—are available, and they dropped today at 10am CEST in Barça’s official stores and online.

“El Clásico is a moment the whole world taps into,” Scott added. “Being the first artist to perform in Barcelona for this collab? That just takes it to another level.”