Robin Schulz Links With NERVO And His Alter-Ego KOPPY For House-Heavy Banger “Freaking You Out”

Global DJ heavyweight Robin Schulz is switching gears in 2025—and turning the BPM up. Today, he drops the high-octane club cut “Freaking You Out”, a collaboration with Aussie sister duo NERVO and his shadowy new alter-ego KOPPY, out now via Warner Music.

After a sold-out North American tour that touched down in New York, L.A., Toronto, and more, Schulz is setting his sights on Ibiza, prepping for his Pacha residency kicking off May 10. “Freaking You Out” serves as the perfect preview of that summer energy—packed with rolling synths, a thumping four-on-the-floor rhythm, and sultry toplines tailored for the Balearic dancefloor.

While Schulz is known for his signature dance-pop crossover sound, this track marks a deeper, more underground venture into house music. It’s no accident: alongside the bombastic return of NERVO—his longtime friends and now collaborators—Schulz also introduces his newly unveiled alias KOPPY, hinting at a more club-focused identity going forward.

“Working with Nervo has been a great experience,” Schulz shares. “Their fresh sound compliments my style perfectly, and our friendship made the creative process even more enjoyable.”

NERVO echoed the sentiment with trademark energy: “Our brother from a German mother and his Aussie sistas are finally releasing a record together! We premiered this at Tomorrowland Winter—it went OFF.”

The trio will share the stage live at Pacha Ibiza on May 31, where fans will experience “Freaking You Out” in its natural habitat: sweaty, euphoric, and absolutely unrelenting.