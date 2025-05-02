Deadcode Enlist She Wants Revenge’s Justin Warfield On Goth-Rock Single “Left You For Dead”

Electro-rock rising force Deadcode, made up of vocalist Stephen Sims and guitarist/producer Steve Morgan, have just dropped their most haunting and emotionally charged track to date: “Left You For Dead.” Featuring vocals from Justin Warfield of goth rock legends She Wants Revenge, the single sets the tone for the duo’s upcoming debut album Nothing and Nowhere, due out May 30.

Built on synth-heavy textures, melancholic lyrics, and a thundering chorus, “Left You For Dead” blurs the lines between modern goth and darkwave electro-rock. Its accompanying music video dives deep into the gothic underworld, shot inside a real underground party and laced with a vampiric visual narrative.

“‘Left You For Dead’ is about breaking free from toxic relationships—and surviving the emotional aftermath,” says Sims. Morgan adds that it’s one of the rare tracks that originated in a live writing session at Sims’ home studio, lending a raw, collaborative edge to the final production. The feature from Warfield—Deadcode’s manager and close friend—felt inevitable once the song’s gothic overtones emerged organically.

The track was mixed by Tom Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, two of rock’s most revered names, ensuring it hits as hard as it emotes.

To promote the album, Deadcode will join Filter on select U.S. dates this May, including Lexington, KY and Birmingham, AL. They’re also launching a creative Heritage Auctions event May 30–June 1, where fans can win exclusive Deadcode merch, including limited edition trading cards and vinyl.

With Nothing and Nowhere, Deadcode aren’t just stepping onto the scene—they’re carving out their own shadowy lane in the future of alt rock.