back to top
Greek Edition

Stay Mine 2025: Cappella, Luv Foundation (UK) & Ruff Loaderz Bring Back 90s Dance Energy

The legendary Cappella team up with Luv Foundation (UK) and Ruff Loaderz for a modern electro-house revival of the 90s anthem “Stay Mine”.

By fotis
In
Dance / EDM

Cappella is back — and they’ve brought the 90s with them. The iconic Italian dance act returns with “Stay Mine”, a high-voltage collaboration featuring UK powerhouses Luv Foundation (UK) and Ruff Loaderz. This electrifying single blends nostalgia with cutting-edge production, and is poised to become summer 2025’s dancefloor essential.

Originally released in 1994 by Mary House feat. Gloriah, “Stay Mine” gets a modern makeover that respects its emotional roots while pushing the boundaries of electro-house. With a fresh BPM of 139, hypnotic basslines, and euphoric synths, the track is a sonic bridge between past and present — tailor-made for today’s club scene.

The official music video premiered on June 4, offering a vibrant visual accompaniment to the retro-future vibe of the track. The full single will be officially released on June 20, 2025, just in time to dominate summer playlists.

- Advertisement -

This triple-threat collaboration combines the forces of three key names in global dance music. Cappella, legends behind eurodance anthems like “U Got 2 Let the Music”, bring their timeless energy back to center stage. Luv Foundation (UK) contribute their signature blend of classic and contemporary dance aesthetics, while Ruff Loaderz — a production duo with remix credits for Rihanna, Robyn, and the Spice Girls — ensure the mix is ready for global appeal.

“Stay Mine” is more than just a remake — it’s a celebration of dance music’s evolution, reviving the spirit of the 90s while stepping boldly into 2025.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, June 13, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved