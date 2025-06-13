Stay Mine 2025: Cappella, Luv Foundation (UK) & Ruff Loaderz Bring Back 90s Dance Energy

Cappella is back — and they’ve brought the 90s with them. The iconic Italian dance act returns with “Stay Mine”, a high-voltage collaboration featuring UK powerhouses Luv Foundation (UK) and Ruff Loaderz. This electrifying single blends nostalgia with cutting-edge production, and is poised to become summer 2025’s dancefloor essential.

Originally released in 1994 by Mary House feat. Gloriah, “Stay Mine” gets a modern makeover that respects its emotional roots while pushing the boundaries of electro-house. With a fresh BPM of 139, hypnotic basslines, and euphoric synths, the track is a sonic bridge between past and present — tailor-made for today’s club scene.

The official music video premiered on June 4, offering a vibrant visual accompaniment to the retro-future vibe of the track. The full single will be officially released on June 20, 2025, just in time to dominate summer playlists.

This triple-threat collaboration combines the forces of three key names in global dance music. Cappella, legends behind eurodance anthems like “U Got 2 Let the Music”, bring their timeless energy back to center stage. Luv Foundation (UK) contribute their signature blend of classic and contemporary dance aesthetics, while Ruff Loaderz — a production duo with remix credits for Rihanna, Robyn, and the Spice Girls — ensure the mix is ready for global appeal.

“Stay Mine” is more than just a remake — it’s a celebration of dance music’s evolution, reviving the spirit of the 90s while stepping boldly into 2025.