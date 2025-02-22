Sophie and the Giants Ignite the Dancefloor with Red Light

Sophie and the Giants are back with Red Light, a high-energy dance anthem that radiates pure euphoria. Out now via Polydor, the track is a sonic rush of pulsating synths, hypnotic beats, and late-night liberation. Designed for the dancefloor, Red Light captures the magic of surrendering to the music, living in the moment, and embracing uninhibited joy.

Opening with the evocative line, “Kiss me when the bassline drops in my heart…”, lead singer Sophie Scott immediately sets the tone for an after-hours escape. The song thrives in the intoxicating haze of nightlife, where the beats are relentless, and the energy is electric.

Describing the inspiration behind Red Light, Sophie shares:

“This track is about letting go of all your inhibitions in a moment of ecstasy. It’s about being in the right place at the right time, feeling unstoppable, and living in the now. It’s playful, fearless, and completely free.”

With sleek, gliding synths and body-moving rhythms, Red Light solidifies Sophie and the Giants as a powerhouse in modern dance music. Following a string of chart-topping collaborations with Moby, R3HAB, and Purple Disco Machine, the group continues to push sonic boundaries.

As Red Light sets the tone for what’s to come, anticipation is growing for Sophie and the Giants’ highly anticipated debut mini-album. Get ready to turn up the volume and let go—Red Light is here to soundtrack your next unforgettable night out.