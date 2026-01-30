Sony’s Beatles Films Get a Viral Liverpool Promo Twist

Sony Turns Liverpool Into a Beatles Easter Egg Hunt

Sony isn’t just promoting The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

It’s playing the long game, right where the myth began.

In a quietly genius move, Sony scattered four exclusive promotional postcards across the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. One card per Beatle. No press blast. No billboards. Just students, corridors, and a scavenger hunt vibe that feels straight out of Beatles lore.

It’s marketing that doesn’t shout. It whispers. And people lean in.

A Promo That Knows Its Geography

The postcards surfaced via LIPA’s official Instagram on January 29, with the school inviting students to hunt them down across campus. Sony wasn’t subtle about the symbolism. Liverpool isn’t just a backdrop here. It’s the origin story.

This kind of hyper-local activation hits different. It rewards curiosity, fuels social sharing, and turns promotion into participation. Think TikTok-era word of mouth, but rooted in physical space. Old-school soul, new-school execution.

Four Films. Four Perspectives.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the project is exactly what the title promises: four interconnected films, each told through the eyes of a different Beatle.

The confirmed cast reads like an awards-season group chat:

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Supporting roles only deepen the hype. Saoirse Ronan steps in as Linda McCartney. Anna Sawai plays Yoko Ono. James Norton appears as manager Brian Epstein. Add Amy Lou Wood, Harry Lloyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce, and you’ve got a lineup built for both prestige cinema and fandom chaos.

Mendes’ Big Swing

Mendes first revealed the concept at CinemaCon last year, standing on stage with all four leads. His pitch was simple but bold.

He’s not trying to make the definitive Beatles movie. He’s making four subjective truths. Four lenses. Four emotional entry points.

That framing matters. Beatles stories are overfamiliar territory. This approach gives the material room to breathe and argue with itself. It also mirrors how fans actually experience the band: through favorites, biases, and endless debates.