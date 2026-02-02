Bad Bunny Wins Album of the Year at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With Album of the Year Win

History got loud at the 2026 Grammys. Really loud. Bad Bunny didn’t just win Album of the Year. He rewrote the rules of what that category looks and sounds like. Debí Tirar Más Fotos walked away with the Academy’s biggest prize, marking the first time a fully Spanish-language album has ever taken the crown. Culture shift unlocked.

Presented by Harry Styles, the win capped off a night that felt like a turning point for the Grammys. Not symbolic. Not “about time.” Actual, undeniable change.

A Landmark Win for Latin Music

Bad Bunny beat out a stacked field that included Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, Justin Bieber’s Swag, Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia, Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out, Leon Thomas’ Mutt, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend. Heavy hitters only. No easy lanes.

With this win, Bad Bunny becomes the first Latin artist to ever take Album of the Year. Even bigger, Debí Tirar Más Fotos is the first Spanish-language album to do it. Not crossover pop. Not bilingual. Fully Spanish. That matters.

In his emotional acceptance speech, mostly delivered in Spanish, Bad Bunny shouted out Puerto Rico first. Then he widened the lens. He dedicated the award to people forced to leave their home countries to chase opportunity. The message landed hard and clean.

What Debí Tirar Más Fotos Represents

This album was never designed to please the Grammys. It is raw, nostalgic, politically aware, and deeply personal. It pulls from reggaeton, Latin trap, and global pop, but it is grounded in identity. No translation required.

The Academy clearly heard that. And so did fans. The win signals that global music is no longer a side category. It is the center of the conversation.

Bad Bunny also picked up Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance earlier in the night, turning his Grammys run into a full statement.

A Big Night Across the Board

While Bad Bunny owned the headline, Kendrick Lamar dominated the scoreboard. He won five awards out of nine nominations, becoming the most awarded rapper in Grammy history. That includes Record of the Year for “Luther” with SZA, a back-to-back flex.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” Olivia Dean took Best New Artist, Lady Gaga won Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem and Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra,” and The Cure finally won their first Grammys ever. Yes, finally.

The ceremony also introduced new categories like Best Album Cover and split Best Country Album into contemporary and traditional lanes. The Grammys are clearly trying to evolve. This year, it actually showed.

#HarryStyles awards #BadBunny the #Grammy for Album of the Year, and Bad Bunny sobs as his name is announced. pic.twitter.com/vVrLPdSMIy — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026