Ozzy Osbourne Honored With Fiery Grammys Tribute

Rock was very much alive at the 2026 Grammys. Loud. Red-lit. Breathing fire. Months after the world lost Ozzy Osbourne, the ceremony paused its polished pop pace to salute the Prince of Darkness with a no-nonsense tribute that hit straight in the chest.

Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Andrew Watt took over the stage for a scorching rendition of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” turning the Grammys into a metal cathedral, if only for a few minutes.

A Tribute Built on Brotherhood

This was not a random all-star jam. Every musician on that stage had history with Ozzy. Real history. Albums, tours, friendships, late nights in studios.

As the In Memoriam segment rolled on behind them, the stage washed in blood-red light. Flames erupted from both sides. Post Malone handled vocals with restraint and respect. Slash did Slash things on guitar. Chad Smith drove the song with his unmistakable force, while Duff McKagan and Andrew Watt filled out the low end and backbone.

Cameras cut to Ozzy’s children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, watching from the crowd. No theatrics there. Just raw emotion.

Remembering the Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 following a heart attack. He was 76. A pioneer with Black Sabbath. A solo icon. A walking contradiction who somehow became a global household name without ever sanding down the edges.

In later years, Parkinson’s disease reshaped his life and career. Diagnosed in 2003, his condition worsened by the end of the 2010s. Tours were canceled. Performances were adapted. By 2025, Ozzy performed his final Black Sabbath shows seated, refusing to quit even when his body tried to make the call for him.

That refusal defined him.

Slash called Ozzy “a dear friend.” He played the solo on the title track of Ordinary Man and toured with him years earlier. Chad Smith handled drums on both Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9. Duff McKagan played bass on Ordinary Man. Andrew Watt produced both albums from his home studio and later described Ozzy as one of his closest friends.

Post Malone’s connection surprised some people at first. It should not anymore. Ozzy appeared on Post’s Hollywood’s Bleeding in 2019. Post returned the favor on Ordinary Man. Ozzy later said working with Post helped pull him back into music when he needed it most.

That energy was all over the Grammys stage.

Not the First Tribute, Not the Last Word

This was not the first time Ozzy’s collaborators honored him. His 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction featured many of the same names, plus Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, and Wolfgang Van Halen. The message has been consistent. Ozzy was not just influential. He was loved.

The In Memoriam segment also honored dozens of artists lost this year, from Brian James to David Johansen, while Lauryn Hill led a separate tribute to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo.

