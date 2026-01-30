The Grammys wouldn’t feel right without Lady Gaga.

Good news. She’s back.

Lady Gaga is officially set to perform at the 68th Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, February 1, marking yet another headline moment in her long-running love affair with music’s biggest night. And this time, she’s not just there to put on a show. She’s showing up with seven nominations and serious momentum.

This isn’t a casual appearance. This is Gaga in full awards-season mode.

- Advertisement -

Gaga heads into the ceremony nominated across major categories, driven by the success of her recent work and the ongoing impact of MAYHEM. Her nominations include:

Record of the Year: “Abracadabra”

Album of the Year: MAYHEM

Song of the Year: “Abracadabra”

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Disease”

Best Pop Vocal Album: MAYHEM

Best Dance Pop Recording: “Abracadabra”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Harlequin

That’s genre dominance, not just category hopping. From experimental pop to classic vocal territory, Gaga’s range is doing the heavy lifting.

Gaga isn’t a once-every-few-years Grammy guest. She’s a fixture.

Her most recent performance came at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she joined Bruno Mars for an emotional rendition of “California Dreamin’.” The moment doubled as a tribute following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and reminded everyone why Gaga performances tend to live longer than the ceremony itself.

She understands the room. She understands the moment. And she never underplays it.

Gaga joins a stacked list of performers already confirmed for the night, spanning pop, hip-hop, rock, and legacy icons.

The lineup includes Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Miss Lauryn Hill, Clipse, Reba McEntire, Addison Rae, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, and Lucas Nelson, among others.

- Advertisement -

It’s one of those Grammy years where the booking feels intentional. Old guard, new wave, and everything in between.