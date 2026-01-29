Kneecap Announce New Album Fenian, Drop Fiery Single

Kneecap Announce New Album Fenian and Fire Shots With “Liars Tale”

Kneecap don’t do quiet releases. They do statements. And their next one is loud, sharp, and unapologetically political.

The Northern Irish rap trio have announced their new album Fenian, landing April 24 via Heavenly Recordings. Alongside the news comes the lead single “Liars Tale,” a track that takes direct aim at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, wrapped in a chaotic, punk-spirited video directed by Thomas James. No soft launch. No subtle messaging. Just Kneecap doing Kneecap.

The album follows 2024’s Fine Art, a record that pushed them from underground Irish rap heroes to international lightning rods. Since then, their story has been less about chart positions and more about borders, bans, and backlash.

They’ve been banned from performing in Hungary and Canada. Dropped from a Scottish festival after police raised “safety concerns.” Mo Chara was even charged with a terror offense over an old concert clip. The charge was eventually thrown out, but not before forcing the cancellation of a sold-out US tour. Casual chaos, Kneecap edition.

And now they’re back with an album that sounds like a response to all of it.

A Cast That Goes Hard

Fenian is produced by Dan Carey, the sonic architect behind Fontaines D.C. and Black Midi. That alone signals danger in the best way. The record also features Kae Tempest, Ramallah-based rapper Fawzi, and Irish folk powerhouse Radie Peat. That lineup feels intentional. This is protest music without borders.

Kneecap describe the album as “more sinister” because “these are sinister times.” But it’s also defiant. Triumphant. The kind of energy you get when people try to erase you and fail.

“Liars Tale” Is a Political Uppercut

“Starmer is a scumbag, don’t accept it,” the group say about the single. No filter. No PR polish. The track is a callout, a refusal to normalize politics they see as empty and destructive.

Director Thomas James leaned fully into the madness. He calls the video “punk, absurd, abrasive and wild.” A “carnival of distraction.” A nightmare reflection of the world. Irish mythology, satire, anger, chaos, all mashed into three furious minutes. It’s ugly on purpose. Because the times are ugly.

And it works.

Tracklist:

01 “Éire go Deo”

02 “Smugglers & Scholars”

03 “Carnival”

04 “Palestine” (Feat. Fawzi)

05 “Liars Tale”

06 “FENIAN”

07 “Big Bad Mo”

08 “Headcase”

09 “An Ra”

10 “Cold At The Top”

11 “Occupied 6”

12 “Gael Phonics”

13 “Cocaine Hill” (Feat. Radie Peat)

14 “Irish Goodbye” (Feat. Kae Tempest)