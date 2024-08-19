Greek Edition

Sia and Chaka Khan Revitalize “Immortal Queen” with Neneh Cherry on New Remix

The Latest Remix of Sia’s "Immortal Queen" Adds Neneh Cherry, Bringing Fresh Energy to the Fan-Favorite Single

Two weeks after the original release of “Immortal Queen,” Sia and Chaka Khan have returned with a refreshed version of the track, now featuring Neneh Cherry in place of Eve. This remix breathes new life into the already uplifting single, which is now available on all digital platforms for streaming and download.

Sia’s 10th studio album, Reasonable Woman, released on May 3, includes an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, and Benny Blanco. However, one of the standout tracks is undoubtedly “Immortal Queen,” a fan-favorite that showcases the legendary Chaka Khan, often referred to as the “Godmother” by Sia.

Chaka Khan not only enjoyed performing with the Grammy-nominated Australian artist but also contributed creatively in the studio, working on melodies for both past and upcoming projects. This collaboration highlights the strong bond between the two artists, adding depth to the track’s appeal.

The original “Immortal Queen,” which also featured Brazilian beauty Bianca Costa, garnered significant critical acclaim. To build on this success, Sia introduced a remix with actress and rapper Eve, further expanding the song’s reach. Now, with Neneh Cherry’s unique energy, the latest version of “Immortal Queen” promises to captivate audiences even more.

