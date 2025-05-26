back to top
Greek Edition

Shakira Stuns Fans With Graceful Recovery After Onstage Fall in Montreal

Despite a dramatic fall during her Montreal show, Shakira wowed fans with resilience and poise as her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour continues.

By Hit Channel
In
Latin
Shakira recovers from fall onstage during Montreal concert
(c) Serenity

Shakira Shines Through Setback After Onstage Fall in Montreal

Even gravity couldn’t hold down the queen of Latin pop. During her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour stop in Montreal on May 20, Shakira suffered an unexpected slip while preparing to perform her 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever.Captured by fans, the moment saw her gracefully fall forward—but in true superstar fashion, she twirled herself upright and continued performing without missing a beat.

Social media quickly erupted in admiration. “She handled it like the boss that she is,” one fan wrote on X, while another praised her resilience: “A great example of resilience!”

- Advertisement -

The incident marks just one of several hurdles on her 2024 tour. Earlier this year, the Colombian singer had to cancel several South American shows due to health concerns and production issues. In February, Shakira was hospitalized for a stomach issue, leading to a postponed performance in Lima. A month later, she canceled dates in Chile, Colombia, and again in Peru due to unstable stage construction.

Despite these setbacks, Shakira has pressed on, showcasing not just talent but unwavering dedication. Her current tour supports her Grammy-winning album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first studio release since 2017’s El Dorado. With performances scheduled across North America, including upcoming shows in Boston, Miami, and San Francisco, Shakira proves that nothing—not even a fall—can dim her star power.

 

Top Latin Hits 2025: Real Chart-Toppers & Spotify Bangers

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved