Shakira Stuns Fans With Graceful Recovery After Onstage Fall in Montreal

Shakira Shines Through Setback After Onstage Fall in Montreal

Even gravity couldn’t hold down the queen of Latin pop. During her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour stop in Montreal on May 20, Shakira suffered an unexpected slip while preparing to perform her 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever.” Captured by fans, the moment saw her gracefully fall forward—but in true superstar fashion, she twirled herself upright and continued performing without missing a beat.

Social media quickly erupted in admiration. “She handled it like the boss that she is,” one fan wrote on X, while another praised her resilience: “A great example of resilience!”

- Advertisement -

The incident marks just one of several hurdles on her 2024 tour. Earlier this year, the Colombian singer had to cancel several South American shows due to health concerns and production issues. In February, Shakira was hospitalized for a stomach issue, leading to a postponed performance in Lima. A month later, she canceled dates in Chile, Colombia, and again in Peru due to unstable stage construction.

Despite these setbacks, Shakira has pressed on, showcasing not just talent but unwavering dedication. Her current tour supports her Grammy-winning album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first studio release since 2017’s El Dorado. With performances scheduled across North America, including upcoming shows in Boston, Miami, and San Francisco, Shakira proves that nothing—not even a fall—can dim her star power.