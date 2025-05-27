BLACKPINK Announce 2025-2026 Asia Tour Dates for “WORLD TOUR – DEADLINE”

K-pop megastars BLACKPINK have just revealed the Asia leg of their much-anticipated ‘WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE>’, with concert dates spanning from October 2026 through January 2027. The announcement arrives hot on the heels of their sold-out global shows across South Korea, the US, Europe, and the UK—including two landmark Wembley Stadium performances in August.

The Asia run kicks off October 18-19 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan, before heading to group member Lisa’s home turf in Bangkok, Thailand, for three explosive nights. Fans in Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong will also get a taste of BLACKPINK’s world-renowned stage presence, with two shows scheduled in each city.

This marks BLACKPINK’s first major tour since the record-shattering “Born Pink” World Tour (2022–2023), which made history as the highest-grossing tour by a girl group, attracting over 1.8 million fans globally.

Tickets for the Asia dates go on sale this June via Ticketmaster, and demand is expected to be sky-high. As always, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are set to deliver the kind of high-octane performances that have defined BLACKPINK’s reign at the top of global pop.

BLINKs across Asia: get ready—BLACKPINK are coming in full force.

BLACKPINK “WORLD TOUR ” DATES:

Sat Jul 12 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Fri Jul 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Tue Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Wed Jul 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Sat Jul 26 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

Sun Jul 27 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

Mon Jul 28 – Queens, NY – Citi Field

Sat Aug 02 – Paris, FR – Stade De France

Sun Aug 03 – Paris, FR – Stade De France

Wed Aug 06 – Milan, IT – Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Sat Aug 09 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olimpic

Sun Aug 10 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olimpic

Fri Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Oct 18 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sun Oct 19 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Fri Oct 24 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium

Sat Oct 25 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium

Sun Oct 26 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium

Sat Nov 1 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Sun Nov 2 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Sat Nov 22 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)

Sun Nov 23 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)

Sat Nov 29 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sun Nov 30 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat Jan 24 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sun Jan 25 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium