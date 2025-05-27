BLACKPINK Announce 2025-2026 Asia Tour Dates for “WORLD TOUR – DEADLINE”

K-pop megastars BLACKPINK have just revealed the Asia leg of their much-anticipated ‘WORLD TOUR <DEADLINE>’, with concert dates spanning from October 2026 through January 2027. The announcement arrives hot on the heels of their sold-out global shows across South Korea, the US, Europe, and the UK—including two landmark Wembley Stadium performances in August.
The Asia run kicks off October 18-19 at Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan, before heading to group member Lisa’s home turf in Bangkok, Thailand, for three explosive nights. Fans in Jakarta, Manila, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong will also get a taste of BLACKPINK’s world-renowned stage presence, with two shows scheduled in each city.
This marks BLACKPINK’s first major tour since the record-shattering “Born Pink” World Tour (2022–2023), which made history as the highest-grossing tour by a girl group, attracting over 1.8 million fans globally.
Tickets for the Asia dates go on sale this June via Ticketmaster, and demand is expected to be sky-high. As always, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are set to deliver the kind of high-octane performances that have defined BLACKPINK’s reign at the top of global pop.
BLINKs across Asia: get ready—BLACKPINK are coming in full force.
BLACKPINK “WORLD TOUR ” DATES:
Sat Jul 12 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sun Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Fri Jul 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
Tue Jul 22 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
Wed Jul 23 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
Sat Jul 26 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
Sun Jul 27 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
Mon Jul 28 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
Sat Aug 02 – Paris, FR – Stade De France
Sun Aug 03 – Paris, FR – Stade De France
Wed Aug 06 – Milan, IT – Ippodromo Snai La Maura
Sat Aug 09 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olimpic
Sun Aug 10 – Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olimpic
Fri Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Oct 18 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium
Sun Oct 19 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium
Fri Oct 24 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
Sat Oct 25 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
Sun Oct 26 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
Sat Nov 1 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
Sun Nov 2 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
Sat Nov 22 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)
Sun Nov 23 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)
Sat Nov 29 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sun Nov 30 – Singapore – National Stadium
Sat Jan 24 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium
Sun Jan 25 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium