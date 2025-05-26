The 1975 confirm Glastonbury as their only show of 2025

The 1975 to Play Only One Show in 2025 — and It’s Glastonbury

The 1975 have officially confirmed that their upcoming Glastonbury Festival headline performance will be their only live show of 2025, according to their longtime manager and Dirty Hit label boss Jamie Oborne.

Speaking on The Money Trench Podcast, Oborne revealed the decision to make the June 28 performance at Worthy Farm a one-off event. “It’s such a big gig, and it’s the only show that we’re playing this year,” he said. “[Matty Healy] thought doing it in isolation would be a really powerful thing.”

The set marks The 1975’s first show since wrapping up their Still… At Their Very Best tour in Amsterdam in March 2024, and their first-ever headlining slot on the Pyramid Stage. The band went on indefinite hiatus shortly after the tour.

Oborne also confirmed that the band is currently working on their next studio album. “They’re making a record at the moment,” he said. “I don’t know when it will come out, but they’re making one. From what I’ve heard, it’s already a pretty extraordinary record.”

The group’s Glastonbury comeback arrives as they hint at a new era — with an updated logo, social media rebrand, and mounting fan speculation.

“They’ve earned the right to take their time,” said Oborne, adding that the new project has to be “just right” because “the world’s gonna be listening.”

The manager also addressed the aftermath of the band’s controversial set at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival in 2023, which was shut down after Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald kissed on stage in protest of the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Oborne confirmed that a lawsuit has been filed against the Malaysian promoter, following a High Court ruling that found the band was not at fault.

He added that The 1975 would likely never return to Malaysia, citing “a catalogue of human rights infringements.”

Glastonbury 2025 Lineup

Glastonbury Festival 2025 takes place June 25–29, with The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo as Pyramid Stage headliners. Other performers include Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Deftones, Wolf Alice, Doechii, Biffy Clyro, and Kneecap.