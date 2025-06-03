Study Links Semen Exposure to Reduced Depression in Women, Researchers Say

A study conducted by the University at Albany, U.S., has explored a surprising potential link between semen exposure during sexual intercourse and reduced depressive symptoms in women.

The research, led by psychology professor Dr. Gordon Gallup, analyzed anonymous questionnaire data from approximately 300 female college students. Participants were asked about the frequency of their sexual activity, use of protection, and the time since their last sexual encounter. They also completed the Beck Depression Inventory, a widely used psychological tool for measuring levels of depression.

The results? Women who reported direct exposure to semen (i.e., not using condoms) during intercourse had significantly lower depression scores compared to those who regularly used protection. Researchers accounted for additional factors such as contraceptive use, relationship status, and general sexual frequency — but none appeared to have the same correlation as semen exposure.

While these findings suggest that biological components of semen might have a mood-influencing effect, the researchers are clear on one major point: this is not a recommendation to abandon condom use. Dr. Gallup emphasized the continued importance of protection to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The study opens the door to further investigation into how biological exchanges during sex may affect mental health, though it also raises important discussions about safe sexual behavior and responsible interpretation of scientific data.