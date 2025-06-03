Diddy Rape Accuser Testifies She Was “Brainwashed” Amid Emotional Trial Cross-Examination

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial entered its fourth week in Manhattan, with key witness “Mia,” a former personal assistant, delivering emotional testimony across three intense days on the stand.

Mia, who worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017, claims he raped her and subjected her to years of manipulation. She admitted to sending affectionate messages to Combs even after the alleged abuse, explaining, “I was still brainwashed.” In one text from 2019, she told him he’d rescued her in a dream involving R. Kelly—another high-profile figure convicted of sex crimes.

Defense lawyer Brian Steel repeatedly pressed Mia about her past texts and Instagram posts, suggesting she fabricated her claims as part of a “#MeToo money grab.” But Mia stood firm, telling the jury, “I have never lied in this courtroom, and I never will. Everything I said is true.”

The judge sustained several objections as Steel’s aggressive cross-examination drew sharp rebuke from prosecutors, who accused him of harassing the witness. “We are crossing the threshold into prejudice,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey. Judge Arun Subramanian agreed Steel should tread more carefully, especially regarding Mia’s social media history.

Mia detailed specific alleged incidents: a molestation at Combs’ 40th birthday party and a rape in a Los Angeles guest room. She said the “random and sporadic” assaults left her confused and ashamed. Even after her friend Cassie Ventura (Combs’ former girlfriend) filed a high-profile lawsuit, Mia stayed silent—fearing retaliation and internalized shame.

Her testimony follows Cassie’s and precedes another accuser, “Jane,” expected to testify soon. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and denies all accusations of sexual violence or coercion.

As the trial unfolds, the treatment of Mia may influence the willingness of future victims to come forward in other high-profile abuse cases.