Ariana Grande & Pedro Pascal Lead Celebs Fighting Trump’s LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention Cuts

In a powerful show of solidarity, Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa, and over 100 celebrities have signed an open letter opposing the Trump administration’s plan to eliminate $50 million in federal funding for LGBTQ youth suicide prevention. The targeted program, operated through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, has reportedly served nearly 1.3 million LGBTQ+ youth since its 2022 launch.

The open letter, organized by The Trevor Project, denounces the proposed 2026 federal budget cuts as a direct threat to vulnerable lives. “We are heartbroken by the proposal…a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country,” the letter states.

Major figures including Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Radcliffe, Sabrina Carpenter, and Troye Sivan joined forces, highlighting the urgent need to preserve mental health resources. Their collective message is clear: this is not about politics—it’s about saving lives.

At a time when LGBTQ+ youth face elevated risks of depression, rejection, and suicide, removing crisis support sends a chilling message. “Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving,” the letter declares.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black emphasized that suicide prevention is a clinical issue, not a political one. “Highly trained counselors are vital to supporting high-risk communities,” he stated.

For LGBTQ+ youth and allies alike, the letter closes with reassurance: “You are not alone. You are valued. You deserve support.”

With high-profile stars using their voices to protect these critical services, the message resonates far beyond Hollywood: LGBTQ+ lives are worth fighting for.

Find the full letter at thetrevorproject.org.