Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Deluxe I Said I Love You First With GloRilla, Cigarettes After Sex & DJ Sliink

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are doubling down on love, music, and star-studded collaborations with the deluxe release of their joint album I Said I Love You First… And You Said It Back, out May 2. Announced via Instagram with a new photo of the engaged couple, the expanded edition features fresh contributions from GloRilla, Cigarettes After Sex, and DJ Sliink.

Gomez teased fans with the promise of “new songs, some favorites you might recognize, and reimagined songs from the original album.” While details on each guest’s track remain under wraps, fans have speculated GloRilla might return vocally on “Cowboy,” where her voice appeared at the outro in the original cut.

Before the deluxe release drops, Gomez will premiere the music video for “Talk” on May 1 at 9 PM PT. The teaser hints at a prom-themed visual, referencing her real-life celebration planned by Blanco, who revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Gomez had never attended prom before. “It was the best ever,” he said. “She didn’t know what to wear or how it worked—it was so sweet.”

The original album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in March, delivered a blend of emotional synth-pop and cross-genre experimentation, with features from Gracie Abrams, The Marías, J Balvin, and Charli XCX. One standout, “Ojos Tristes,” reimagined a classic ballad by Jeanette, earning praise from the Spanish singer for its respectful modernization.

Now with this deluxe edition, I Said I Love You First is getting the dreamy sequel it deserves—one that blends nostalgia, vulnerability, and boundary-pushing pop in true Gomez-Blanco fashion.

Whether you’re here for the heartbreak, the prom vibes, or the new guest features, love is clearly still in the air.