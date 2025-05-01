Travis Scott Launches JACKBOYS 2 Era With Cinematic Teaser and Exclusive Merch Drop

Travis Scott has officially ignited the rollout for his next major release, JACKBOYS 2, by dropping a stylized teaser trailer directed by none other than Harmony Korine. The surreal visual, posted on Instagram, finds the rapper in classic cinematic form—posed beside a purple Lamborghini Aventador and a lone horse in a moonlit field—before diving into a night-time performance and a solitary ride home.

This marks the first look at JACKBOYS 2, the anticipated sequel to Scott’s 2019 collaborative project JACKBOYS, and fans are already dissecting every frame and lyric. The track teased in the trailer hints at a darker, more introspective sound, though with Travis, unpredictability is always part of the experience.

To complement the launch, Travis has also overhauled his official online shop. What was once shop.travisscott.com is now jackboys.travisscott.com, a fresh domain signaling the shift into this new era. The revamped store features an exclusive run of JACKBOYS 2 merch, including brown-hued tees, box sets, and deluxe CD bundles that nod to his signature Cactus Jack aesthetic.

Among the standout items is a t-shirt printed with a vibrant green ski mask, emblazoned with the Cactus Jack logo—sure to become a fan favorite. Additional graphics feature bold JACKBOYS 2 branding and artwork inspired by the project’s chaotic yet sleek visuals.

No official tracklist or release date has been announced yet, but if this teaser is any indication, JACKBOYS 2 will be one of 2025’s defining musical moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJGBgCcprNt/