Cardi B’s ‘Iconic’ 2025 Album Is Done—But Features Are Holding It Hostage

Cardi B is in full beast mode—and her fans are finally on the brink of hearing what she calls her most iconic work yet. The Bronx firestarter took to Instagram Live this week to vent some frustration, and also drop some gems about her upcoming 2025 album. According to Cardi, the delay isn’t about creativity—it’s about logistics. Specifically, guest verses she’s still waiting on from featured artists.

“I really need these f—king features,” she said bluntly. “I love these artists, but come on now! Don’t miss this opportunity. I’ll sing it myself if I have to!” Her message was clear: time is ticking, and she’s not holding anything back.

Despite the holdup, Cardi remains unapologetically confident. On a recent X Spaces chat, she teased major surprises on the album. “Some artists I’ve never worked with before—y’all are gonna be shocked,” she said. “The features are fire, and the vibes? 100 percent original. I’m not copying nobody.”

And she’s not just talking big. Cardi says her team was nearly in tears after listening to early versions of the project. “No skips,” they told her—and she agrees. “This album is so good, I put my whole soul in it. I rapped with the bottom of my p—sy,” she joked.

Originally slated for a 2024 drop before her third child arrived, the project has picked up steam again in 2025. Cardi’s been consistently posting from the studio, feeding fans with hints and hype. While there’s no release date yet, one thing’s for sure: this album is going to dominate conversation, charts, and culture when it lands.