Turnstile Drop Dual Singles “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds” from Upcoming Album Never Enough

Turnstile is back—and bolder than ever. The Baltimore genre-smashers have dropped not one but two new tracks, “Seein’ Stars” and “Birds,” from their upcoming album Never Enough, due out June 6. The dual-release comes with a captivating split video, further stoking the excitement surrounding their long-awaited fourth studio LP.

“Seein’ Stars” floats through atmospheric guitars and dreamy vocals from frontman Brendan Yates, elevated by guest appearances from Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange) and Paramore’s Hayley Williams. It’s a textural shift from Turnstile’s usual hardcore drive, leaning into a more ethereal, groove-based space.

But just when you settle into the haze, “Birds” crashes in—vintage Turnstile energy. Firing on all cylinders with thunderous drums and relentless riffs, it’s a raw, stage-ready anthem destined to ignite crowds on the band’s summer tour.

Directed by Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory, the video visually echoes this duality: the first half is a slow-mo reverse sequence of indoor dancefloor vignettes, while the second bursts into an outdoor mosh pit as the band performs to a frenzied crowd under the open sky.

Never Enough marks Turnstile’s first full-length since 2021’s Glow On, the Grammy-nominated record that catapulted them into crossover success. This time, production stays in-house with Yates behind the board, recording sessions split between Baltimore and Los Angeles. Fans can pre-order Never Enough now, with limited vinyl variants available in their online store.

The band kicks off their release festivities with a June 5 show in Brooklyn before hitting major festivals like Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, and III Points.

Whether they’re seeing stars or soaring with birds, Turnstile are proving once again they’re never just enough—they’re everything.