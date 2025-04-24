Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello Launch SUPERHUMAN With New Single ‘No Enemies’

Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello have officially launched their new chapter under the SUPERHUMAN banner with the release of their new single ‘No Enemies’, featuring Swedish vocalist Namasenda.

The track — out now on their newly minted Stockholm-based label — marks the first official drop from SUPERHUMAN, co-founded alongside Swedish House Mafia comrade Axwell. It’s a bold statement: hard-hitting techno textures, futuristic synths, and a magnetic vocal hook that reintroduces the Angello-Ingrosso synergy fans have long craved.

Following last year’s ‘Skip’, ‘No Enemies’ continues their collaborative streak while pushing sonics further into the club and underground realm. The bouncy bassline and dark energy echo their classic Swedish finesse while pointing toward a more refined, cutting-edge direction.

SUPERHUMAN itself is more than just a label — it’s described as a “multidisciplinary creative company” and “a space for ideas” meant to empower creators to “redefine the standard”. While the label name has appeared since early 2024 on releases like ‘Flood’ and ‘Lioness’, this is its true coming-out moment.

Ingrosso’s recent resurgence includes tracks like ‘U Ok?’ with PARISI and the long-awaited solo comeback ‘Flood’, while Angello’s kept clubs bouncing with ‘ME’, ‘Hooligans’, and ‘Darkness In Me’. Combined, they bring decades of dance music legacy into a future-facing form.

With more music rumored and unreleased IDs piling up, SUPERHUMAN is poised to become a home for both their evolution and the next wave of electronic innovation.