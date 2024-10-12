Scottish DJ Jackmaster Passes Away at 35: A Loss for the Music World

Scottish DJ Jackmaster, born Jack Revill, has tragically passed away. His death was confirmed in a statement from his family on Saturday, October 12th. The family shared that Jack died in Ibiza following complications from an accidental head injury.

The Revill family — Kate, Sean, and Johnny — expressed their profound sorrow and asked for privacy as they grieve this heartbreaking loss. They are deeply moved by the outpouring of love from friends, colleagues, and fans.

Jackmaster, known for his pioneering work in electronic music through the Numbers label and Rubadub Records, was a beloved figure in the dance music community. His ability to blend genres and deliver high-energy sets earned him global admiration. His legacy will continue to influence and inspire the world of electronic music.

Revill’s career began in the Glasgow club scene in the mid-2000s. By 17, he had a residency at Monox club and later won DJ Mag’s Breakthrough DJ Award in 2010 and Best DJ in 2014. He co-founded Numbers in 2010, releasing work by groundbreaking artists such as Jamie xx and SOPHIE. Jackmaster recently returned to touring, playing across Europe, the UK, and North America.