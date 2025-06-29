back to top
Greek Edition

Scientists Discover Massive “Ocean” Hidden 400 Miles Beneath Earth’s Surface

It’s not a myth. There may actually be an ocean inside the Earth. And it could hold 3× more water than everything we see on the surface.

By Adrian Voss
In
SciTech Health Hub
Scientists Discover Massive “Ocean” Hidden 400 Miles Beneath Earth’s Surface
(c) Pok Rie

Scientists have discovered stunning evidence of a vast underground water reservoir — buried 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface.

At the heart of this finding is a rare mineral called ringwoodite, which exists deep in the planet’s mantle. Unlike any ocean we know, this one doesn’t slosh — the water is supercritical, a strange state that’s not liquid, solid, or gas, but something in between.

How they found it:
By studying seismic waves from earthquakes. When the waves passed through ringwoodite-rich regions, they slowed down — revealing the hidden presence of water.

- Advertisement -

Why it matters:

  • This “ocean” could hold 3× more water than all surface oceans combined.
  • It challenges old theories about Earth’s water origins.
  • It suggests a deep-Earth water cycle that’s been active for billions of years.

This discovery could rewrite how we understand planetary evolution, tectonics, and the hidden dynamics of Earth itself.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, June 29, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved