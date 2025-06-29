Scientists Discover Massive “Ocean” Hidden 400 Miles Beneath Earth’s Surface

Scientists have discovered stunning evidence of a vast underground water reservoir — buried 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface.

At the heart of this finding is a rare mineral called ringwoodite, which exists deep in the planet’s mantle. Unlike any ocean we know, this one doesn’t slosh — the water is supercritical, a strange state that’s not liquid, solid, or gas, but something in between.

How they found it:

By studying seismic waves from earthquakes. When the waves passed through ringwoodite-rich regions, they slowed down — revealing the hidden presence of water.

Why it matters:

This “ocean” could hold 3× more water than all surface oceans combined.

It challenges old theories about Earth’s water origins.

It suggests a deep-Earth water cycle that’s been active for billions of years.

This discovery could rewrite how we understand planetary evolution, tectonics, and the hidden dynamics of Earth itself.