The Rolling Stones Dive into Zydeco with “Zydeco Sont Pas Sales”: A Bold Tribute to Clifton Chenier

In 2025, The Rolling Stones once again prove they’re not just rock royalty — they’re cultural omnivores. Their latest release, “Zydeco Sont Pas Sales,” is a high-energy tribute to the zydeco legend Clifton Chenier, breathing new life into a Louisiana tradition that has long fueled the heart of American roots music.

The song appears on Tribute to the King of Zydeco, an album celebrating the 100th birthday of Chenier — a Grammy-winning pioneer who blended Creole rhythms, blues, R&B, and Cajun flair into something truly singular. The Stones’ rendition, featuring zydeco star Steve Riley, is more than a respectful cover — it’s a full-bodied celebration.

Keith Richards summed it up best: “We didn’t just listen to the blues. We always had zydeco in our ears — Mississippi to Louisiana, it’s the same American soul.” It’s a sentiment that rings true on this release, where Mick Jagger’s vocals wrap around the accordion-and-washboard rhythm with surprising authenticity.

From the swampy syncopation to the raucous energy, the Stones channel zydeco not as outsiders, but as musical kin. They remind us that genres may differ, but rhythm, rebellion, and soul unite them all.

For longtime fans, this track is a thrilling left turn. For new listeners, it’s a gateway into zydeco’s vibrant world. And for Clifton Chenier’s legacy, it’s a moment of long-overdue spotlight.

Highlights:

Part of a star-studded Tribute to the King of Zydeco album

Features Steve Riley, with production by Steve Barlin & Joe Savoy

Marks a bold return for the Stones post-Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones & Steve Riley – Zydeco Sont Pas Salés