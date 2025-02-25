Sam Fender Eyes Punk Sound for Fourth Album After People Watching

With People Watching now out in the world, Sam Fender isn’t slowing down. Just days after dropping his critically acclaimed third album, the British rocker is already teasing his next musical move—and it might be his biggest shift yet.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Fender revealed he’s sitting on a vault of unreleased material, even previewing “dozens of demos” for the interviewer. Among them are tracks like “Drugs” and “Hornsby,” the latter inspired by the sound of American musician Bruce Hornsby. But the most surprising revelation? Fender is itching to make a punk album.

“I’m desperate to do it,” he admitted, brimming with excitement. At one point, he even burst into song, belting out lyrics from an unreleased track with a raw, Tom Petty-style delivery.

- Advertisement -

Known for his powerful storytelling and heartland rock influences, Fender’s potential punk pivot could take fans into uncharted territory. However, with a packed live schedule ahead, it remains to be seen when he’ll get into the studio to bring this vision to life.

One thing’s for sure—Sam Fender is ready to shake things up. Stay tuned for what comes next!