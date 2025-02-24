Pantera’s 2025 U.S. Tour: “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer” Announced

Pantera Announces 2025 U.S. Tour: “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer”

Get ready for an electrifying summer—Pantera is back and heavier than ever! The legendary metal band has announced The Heaviest Tour of the Summer, a massive 29-city U.S. amphitheater tour set to run from July through September 2025.

Kicking off on July 15 in Burgettstown, PA, and wrapping up on September 13 in West Palm Beach, FL, the tour will see Pantera tearing up stages in major cities like Detroit, Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Joining them on this high-powered trek is Swedish melodic death metal giants Amon Amarth, with additional opening acts to be revealed soon.

- Advertisement -

Pantera, now featuring original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, has been on a meteoric comeback run since reuniting in 2023. After headlining international festivals and supporting Metallica on their M72 world tour, they’re now headlining their own major U.S. tour for the first time in decades.

“This is the tour we’ve been waiting for,” Anselmo said. “We’re bringing the energy, the classics, and a show that’s going to shake the metal world to its core.”

With pre-sales starting on February 25 and general ticket sales launching on February 28, fans should act fast—this is a tour no metalhead will want to miss. Stay tuned for more surprises and grab your tickets before they’re gone!

Pantera’s 2025 U.S. Tour Dates:

July 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion

July 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 02 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 03 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 06 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Aug. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 29 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM -Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 02 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sep. 05 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sep. 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre