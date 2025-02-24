Pantera’s 2025 U.S. Tour: “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer” Announced

Pantera Announces 2025 U.S. Tour: “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer”
Get ready for an electrifying summer—Pantera is back and heavier than ever! The legendary metal band has announced The Heaviest Tour of the Summer, a massive 29-city U.S. amphitheater tour set to run from July through September 2025.
Kicking off on July 15 in Burgettstown, PA, and wrapping up on September 13 in West Palm Beach, FL, the tour will see Pantera tearing up stages in major cities like Detroit, Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Joining them on this high-powered trek is Swedish melodic death metal giants Amon Amarth, with additional opening acts to be revealed soon.
Pantera, now featuring original members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, has been on a meteoric comeback run since reuniting in 2023. After headlining international festivals and supporting Metallica on their M72 world tour, they’re now headlining their own major U.S. tour for the first time in decades.
“This is the tour we’ve been waiting for,” Anselmo said. “We’re bringing the energy, the classics, and a show that’s going to shake the metal world to its core.”
With pre-sales starting on February 25 and general ticket sales launching on February 28, fans should act fast—this is a tour no metalhead will want to miss. Stay tuned for more surprises and grab your tickets before they’re gone!
Pantera’s 2025 U.S. Tour Dates:
July 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 17 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
July 22 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank NH Pavilion
July 31 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 02 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 06 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Aug. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 29 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM -Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 02 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep. 03 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
Sep. 05 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sep. 06 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 08 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sep. 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek
Sep. 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre