Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour: “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” Announced

Wu-Tang Clan Announces Final Tour: “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber”

Hip-hop history is about to reach a major milestone—Wu-Tang Clan has officially announced their farewell tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber. This legendary group, responsible for shaping rap culture for over three decades, will embark on their last run across North America.

Starting June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and concluding on July 18 in Philadelphia, the tour will take the iconic crew to major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York. Joining them on this unforgettable journey is the dynamic rap duo Run the Jewels, who will be opening every show.

Fresh off their groundbreaking Las Vegas residency, Wu-Tang Clan is bringing something special for their fans. According to RZA, this final tour will feature songs they’ve never performed live before, along with an all-new stage production that pays homage to their legacy. Fans can expect to see all living members of the group—RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna—along with Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

“This is more than just a tour—it’s a celebration of our journey, our music, and our fans who have been with us since day one,” RZA shared. “We’re going all out to give you a Wu-Tang experience like never before.”

For hip-hop lovers, this tour is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness one of the most influential rap groups in history take their final bow. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so be sure to grab yours before they’re gone!

06-06 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

06-07 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center ^

06-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena ^

06-11 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

06-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

06-14 Houston, TX – Toyota Center ^

06-15 Austin, TX – Moody Center ^

06-16 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^

06-18 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ^

06-20 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena ^

06-21 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

06-22 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena ^

06-24 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

06-26 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center ^

06-28 Seattle, CA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

06-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena ^

07-01 Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

07-04 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

07-07 Chicago, IL – United Center ^

07-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-09 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ^

07-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

07-13 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell ^

07-14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^

07-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

07-17 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center ^

07-18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

^ with Run the Jewels