Greek Edition

Grimes Drops Unreleased Demos: I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane & The Fool

The Canadian artist surprises fans with two tracks on SoundCloud.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Grimes has once again surprised fans, dropping two previously unheard demos—I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane and The Fool—on her SoundCloud. The Canadian artist shared the tracks over the weekend, offering a rare glimpse into her creative vault.

Taking to X/Twitter, Grimes explained that I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane was a rough 2019 demo that her former manager repeatedly urged her to finish. “Obviously no time was spent on it, but it definitely has a lot of potential,” she admitted, adding that she might refine it in the future.

Meanwhile, The Fool had a more tragic backstory. Originally recorded over Mazzy Star’s Fade Into You, the files were lost when her laptop was accidentally damaged. “It was a really beautiful jam on a poem I wrote,” Grimes revealed. “I wish I hadn’t been discouraged from finishing it.”

While these tracks are unfinished, they give fans a raw and unfiltered look at Grimes’ creative process. Whether or not she revisits them, one thing is clear—her vault holds plenty of hidden gems. Listen now on SoundCloud!

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

