Grimes Drops Unreleased Demos: I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane & The Fool

Grimes has once again surprised fans, dropping two previously unheard demos—I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane and The Fool—on her SoundCloud. The Canadian artist shared the tracks over the weekend, offering a rare glimpse into her creative vault.

Taking to X/Twitter, Grimes explained that I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane was a rough 2019 demo that her former manager repeatedly urged her to finish. “Obviously no time was spent on it, but it definitely has a lot of potential,” she admitted, adding that she might refine it in the future.

Def has a lot of potential tho I'll probably make a better topline and produce it one day — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, The Fool had a more tragic backstory. Originally recorded over Mazzy Star’s Fade Into You, the files were lost when her laptop was accidentally damaged. “It was a really beautiful jam on a poem I wrote,” Grimes revealed. “I wish I hadn’t been discouraged from finishing it.”

https://t.co/tO8q6Xe27q Ok I always loved this one I just wrote a diff song over Mazzy Star but the files are forever lost on my laptop that a child poured liquid on. It was just a rly beautiful jam on a poem I wrote I wish I didn't get discouraged away from it. Obviously… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 25, 2025

While these tracks are unfinished, they give fans a raw and unfiltered look at Grimes’ creative process. Whether or not she revisits them, one thing is clear—her vault holds plenty of hidden gems. Listen now on SoundCloud!