Sabrina Carpenter & Dolly Parton’s Please Please Please Remix Hits Hot Country Songs Chart

Sabrina Carpenter has officially made her mark on the country charts—thanks to an unexpected but legendary collaboration. The Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) edition, released on February 14, includes a special remix of Please Please Please, now featuring country icon Dolly Parton. The song has since made its debut on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart (March 1), marking a new milestone for Carpenter.

Originally a solo pop hit, Please Please Please took on a fresh country twist with Parton’s signature vocals, blending classic country storytelling with Carpenter’s contemporary style. The collaboration has sparked buzz among both pop and country fans, bringing two generations of powerhouse female artists together.

With the remix gaining traction, could this signal a new country crossover moment for Carpenter? Only time will tell, but for now, the duo’s take on Please Please Please is proving to be an unexpected hit. Listen now on streaming platforms!

