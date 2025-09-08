Sabrina Carpenter has returned to the top of the Billboard 200. The pop star’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, debuts at No. 1 on the chart dated Sept. 13, 2025, marking her second consecutive chart-topper in just over a year. The 12-song set opens with 366,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, giving Carpenter the biggest debut week of her career.

Of that total, 224,000 units came from album sales, making it her best pure-sales week and enough to launch at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. The project also earned 141,000 streaming equivalent units from 184.11 million on-demand streams, setting the biggest streaming debut of 2025 for a female artist and ranking as Carpenter’s most-streamed album week to date. Another 1,000 units came from track sales.

The rollout strategy played a major role in boosting sales. Man’s Best Friend was released across 13 vinyl editions (two signed), four CD versions (one signed), two cassette formats, a standard digital album, and a deluxe digital edition with bonus track “Such a Funny Way.”

The album was preceded by the singles “Manchild”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June, and “Tears.” With this, Carpenter now has two career Hot 100 leaders, following her 2024 hit “Please Please Please.”

Breaking Records and 2025 Context

Man’s Best Friend is the biggest debut week for any female album in 2025, surpassing Lady Gaga’s Mayhem (219,000). It also logs the third-largest opening week of the year overall, behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem (493,000) and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow (490,000).

The record is also notable for ending a drought: it’s the first female-led album to top the Billboard 200 in five months, since Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine (April 12 chart). That gap was the longest wait for a woman at No. 1 in three years.

Carpenter’s 2024 album Short n’ Sweet — which won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album — rebounds back into the top 10 this week at No. 7, marking a rare instance of an artist holding two albums simultaneously in the top 10.

Billboard 200 Top 10 – Sept. 13, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend (debut, 366,000) KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack (120,000) Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem (105,000) Stray Kids – KARMA (61,000) Alex Warren – You'll Be Alright, Kid (38,000) Morgan Wallen – One Thing at a Time (35,000) Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet (34,000) Gunna – The Last Wun (34,000) SZA – SOS (34,000) BigXthaPlug – I Hope You're Happy (30,000)

With Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter continues her unstoppable momentum, securing her spot as one of 2025’s defining pop stars.