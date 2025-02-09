Sabrina Carpenter Shares Candid Film Photos from Her Grammy-Winning Night

Fresh off her first-ever Grammy wins, Sabrina Carpenter has given fans an intimate look at her unforgettable night. The Short n’ Sweet singer shared a series of film photos capturing her celebration alongside music industry icons, including Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Chappell Roan, and Beyoncé.

Among the snapshots, Carpenter is seen embracing Swift, who was still wearing the jacket she caught from Janelle Monáe during the awards ceremony. Another heartwarming moment features Carpenter sharing a joyful hug with Beyoncé, who took home the Album of the Year award. A standout image also shows her glowing with excitement next to Chappell Roan, both flashing wide grins.

The photos document not just the people, but also Carpenter’s stunning Grammy look—a backless baby blue gown that turned heads on the red carpet.

- Advertisement -

Following her Grammy triumph in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories, Carpenter surprised fans with exciting news. She announced the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet, featuring new tracks and a special remix of Please Please Please with country legend Dolly Parton. The deluxe album, which includes additional songs like 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews, is set for release on February 14.

With this milestone moment and fresh music on the way, Carpenter continues to solidify her place as one of pop’s rising stars. Fans can relive the excitement through her behind-the-scenes photos and look forward to the next chapter of Short n’ Sweet.