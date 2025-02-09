Bryan Adams Drops Powerful New Single “Roll With The Punches”

Bryan Adams has just released Roll With The Punches, an electrifying rock anthem packed with raw energy and an unforgettable chorus. The track, co-written with legendary producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange, sets the stage for Adams’ highly anticipated 16th studio album, slated for release later this year.

A long-time collaborator, Lange has played a significant role in shaping Adams’ signature sound, having produced iconic albums like Waking Up The Neighbors and 18 Til I Die. Their reunion brings a powerful, high-energy feel to the new single, capturing the essence of classic rock with a fresh twist.

Adams describes the song as an ode to resilience, a tribute to those who keep fighting despite life’s challenges. He shares that it is meant for anyone who has ever felt defeated but found the strength to rise again. The message is simple yet powerful—no matter how hard life hits, keep pushing forward and rocking through the obstacles.

Currently, Adams is in Australia wrapping up his So Happy It Hurts tour. Next month, he will kick off the Roll With The Punches North American tour, starting in Thackerville, OK, before heading to Las Vegas for an exciting residency. In May, the tour will reach the UK, followed by a series of performances across mainland Europe in June.

With this latest release, Adams proves once again why he remains a force in rock music. Roll With The Punches is a bold, anthemic track that resonates with fans old and new. Listen now and get ready for an album that promises even more rock brilliance!