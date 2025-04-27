Ryan Castro and Blessd Make History with Sold-Out “Ay Bendito Ghetto Tour” in Mexico City

Mexico City was on fire as Colombian urban stars Ryan Castro and Blessd shut down Palacio de los Deportes with their sold-out stop on the explosive “Ay Bendito Ghetto Tour.” Presented by Touring the World and Ocesa, the night marked a historic moment — the first time two Colombian urban artists have launched a joint U.S. and Mexico tour.

One of the highlights of the night was Ryan Castro’s live debut of “Un Trío,” his fiery new collaboration with Peso Pluma and SOG, following his massive hits “Quema” and “Mala.” The crowd roared, cementing Ryan’s powerful bond with Mexican fans.

Coming off a record-breaking 2024, Ryan’s viral anthem “El Ritmo Que Nos Une” made history as Colombia’s most streamed song in a single day and secured him a Premios Nuestra Tierra win. He’s also racking up nominations for Premios Tu Música Urbano and Premios HEAT 2025.

Meanwhile, Blessd continues his unstoppable rise. His latest single “Amista” with Ovy On The Drums shot up the Spotify charts, and he delivered its first-ever live performance during the epic Mexico City show. With four nominations at the 2025 Premios Tu Música Urbano and a Best Urban Artist nod at Premios HEAT, Blessd’s momentum shows no signs of slowing.

Ryan Castro and Blessd’s unstoppable tour is redefining Latin urban music in 2025 — and this is just the beginning.