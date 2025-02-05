Rush Announce ‘Rush 50’ Box Set Celebrating Five Decades of Music

Rush Celebrate 50 Years with ‘Rush 50’ Box Set, Featuring Rare & Unreleased Tracks

Legendary progressive rock band Rush are marking their 50th anniversary with a massive, career-spanning box set titled Rush 50. The collection, set for release on March 21, includes 50 tracks that showcase their evolution from their debut single in 1973 to their final performance at The Forum in Los Angeles in 2015.

A Must-Have Collection for Rush Fans

The 4-CD & 7-LP box set covers five decades of Rush’s groundbreaking music, featuring iconic hits, deep cuts, and previously unreleased live recordings. Among the standout rare tracks are:

“Bad Boy,” “Garden Road,” and “Anthem” – recorded live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland (August 1974)

An alternate archival version of "The Trees"

A medley of “What You’re Doing,” “Working Man,” and “Garden Road” – performed during their last-ever concert at The Forum, Los Angeles (August 2015)

Exclusive Deluxe Features

The standard edition of Rush 50 includes a 104-page book filled with never-before-seen photos, artwork, and liner notes from renowned music journalists David Fricke (Rolling Stone) and Philip Wilding (Prog & Classic Rock).

For the ultimate fan experience, the Super Deluxe CD/LP edition offers even more:

✔ 20 limited-edition lithographs, each inspired by a song from every Rush studio album

✔ Graphic novel “The Fullness of Time”, where Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reflect on the band’s journey

A Celebration of Progressive Rock Legacy

With Rush 50, the band commemorates their extraordinary career, giving longtime fans and new listeners an essential collection of their music and history.

The box set drops on March 21—secure your copy and relive Rush’s five-decade legacy!

“Rush 50” Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Not Fade Away**

2. You Can’t Fight It**

3. Working Man (Vault Edition)**

4. Need Some Love (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

5. Before And After (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

6. Bad Boy (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

7. Garden Road (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

8. Anthem (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 5, 1974)*

9. Fly By Night

10. Bastille Day

11. 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx

12. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

13. Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

CD 2

1. Closer To The Heart

2. Xanadu (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

3. Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

4. The Trees (Vault Edition)*

5. La Villa Strangiato (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

6. In The Mood (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

7. The Spirit Of Radio

8. Natural Science (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

9. A Passage To Bangkok (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

10. Tom Sawyer

11. Limelight (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

12. Vital Signs (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

CD 3

1. YYZ (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Quebec, Canada – March 27, 1981)

2. Subdivisions

3. Red Sector A

4. Witch Hunt (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)

5. New World Man (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)|

6. The Big Money

7. Time Stand Still

8. Distant Early Warning (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham, United Kingdom – April 21-22-23, 1988)

9. Superconductor

10. Dreamline

11. Stick It Out

12. Test For Echo

13. The Rhythm Method (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 14, 1997)

CD 4

1. One Little Victory (Remixed)

2. Cygnus X-1 (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – November 23, 2002)

3. The Seeker

4. Between The Wheels (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany – September 24, 2004)

5. The Main Monkey Business

6. Workin’ Them Angels (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam, Holland – October 16-17, 2007)

7. Freewill (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

8. Red Barchetta (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

9. Headlong Flight

10. Manhattan Project (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 25-28-30, 2012)

11. Jacob’s Ladder (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 17-19, 2015)

12. What You’re Doing / Working Man / Garden Road (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 1, 2015)*

