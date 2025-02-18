Roots Picnic 2025 Lineup Announced: D’Angelo, Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill & More

The Roots and Live Nation Urban have officially unveiled the highly anticipated lineup for Roots Picnic 2025, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

This year’s headliners include the legendary D’Angelo performing alongside The Roots, rock icon Lenny Kravitz, and Philly’s own Meek Mill. The festival will also feature performances from GloRilla, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, and Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, among others. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Beyond the main stage performances, Roots Picnic 2025 is introducing a newly curated day party lineup. Festivalgoers can enjoy experiences like Trap Karaoke, Chill Vibes featuring DJ Active, Doo-Wop …That R&B Party, Dear Summer Festival, and Kirk Franklin’s Sunday School with DJ Mal-Ski, as well as a special event hosted by Philly Black Pride.

Tickets go on presale starting February 18, with general ticket sales opening on February 21. Given the festival’s reputation for unforgettable performances and cultural moments, fans are encouraged to secure their spots early.

Get ready for an epic weekend of music, culture, and community as Roots Picnic 2025 brings together some of the biggest names in hip-hop, R&B, and beyond.