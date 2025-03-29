Roger Daltrey Reveals Vision Loss Concerns During The Who’s Concert at Royal Albert Hall

Rock legend Roger Daltrey has opened up about a deeply personal health concern, revealing that he may be at risk of losing his vision. The Who’s frontman made the emotional confession during the band’s concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 27, 2025, stunning fans in attendance.

Speaking candidly to the audience, the 81-year-old icon acknowledged the toll his career has taken on his health. “The problem with this job is that it makes you deaf,” he said, before adding, “And now they’re telling me I’m going blind.”

Despite the sobering revelation, Daltrey reassured fans that he still has his most powerful instrument—his voice. “Thank God I still have that. If I lost it, it would be like Tommy,” he remarked, referencing The Who’s legendary 1969 concept album Tommy, which tells the story of a blind, deaf, and mute protagonist.

- Advertisement -

Daltrey, who celebrated his 81st birthday on March 1, remains an enduring force in rock music. His resilience and ability to perform at the highest level continue to inspire generations of fans.

While no further details have been shared about his diagnosis, this heartfelt moment at the Royal Albert Hall has sparked widespread concern and support from the music community. The Who’s 2025 tour continues, but this revelation adds a new level of poignancy to their performances.