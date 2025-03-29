David Guetta, Sia, and Afrojack Unite for Historic “Titanium” Live Debut at Ultra Music Festival 2025

The 25th anniversary of Ultra Music Festival in Miami delivered a historic moment that will resonate in the annals of electronic dance music. On March 28, 2025, the festival’s main stage became the epicenter of an extraordinary collaboration as David Guetta, Sia, and Afrojack united to perform their iconic 2011 hit, “Titanium,” live for the very first time.​

Afrojack set the stage for this monumental event, expressing heartfelt gratitude to Guetta and introducing Sia with palpable excitement. As the opening chords of “Titanium” echoed through Bayfront Park, the audience erupted in anticipation. Sia, adorned in a striking pink taffeta dress and her signature wig, captivated the crowd with her powerful vocals, while Guetta and Afrojack shared a celebratory embrace behind the decks.​

This live debut was a long-awaited spectacle, considering the song’s profound impact since its release. “Titanium” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 33 weeks between 2011 and 2012, peaking at No. 7. Its enduring popularity has solidified its status as a classic in the EDM genre.​

The performance not only commemorated Ultra’s milestone anniversary but also highlighted the enduring synergy between Sia and Guetta. Following “Titanium,” the duo treated fans to their latest collaboration, “Beautiful People,” further showcasing their dynamic partnership.​

Ultra Music Festival 2025 continues to celebrate its quarter-century legacy with an impressive lineup, including performances by Hardwell, deadmau5 b2b Pendulum, Carl Cox, Massano and Christ Avantgarde, and the much-anticipated return of Skrillex after a decade-long hiatus.​

For those who missed this unforgettable “Titanium” live debut, footage of the performance is available, capturing the magic of this historic night.