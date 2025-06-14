Roger Daltrey Knighted: The Who Legend Honored for Music and Charity in 2025

In one of the most heartfelt moments of the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours, Roger Daltrey, the iconic frontman of The Who, has officially been knighted for his profound contributions to British music and his tireless charity work. The 81-year-old rocker has long been the driving force behind the Teenage Cancer Trust, raising over $50 million through high-profile concerts and events—most notably the annual Royal Albert Hall series.

Daltrey, now officially Sir Roger, said the knighthood isn’t just a personal achievement, but a tribute to everyone involved in the charity. “It’s a dream come true, especially because the charity means so much,” he shared. Over the past 25 years, his efforts have helped build 28 specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK, offering crucial support for young cancer patients.

His band, The Who, paid tribute on social media, calling him a “true inspiration” and praising his legacy in both music and service.

Daltrey was joined by a wave of creative greats in this year’s honours. Steve Winwood, celebrated for his roles in the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, and Blind Faith, was awarded an MBE for his lifelong commitment to music. Other honorees included David Beckham, Gary Oldman, Elaine Paige, and 10cc’s Graham Gouldman.

As Britain continues to celebrate its artistic heritage, Daltrey’s knighthood stands as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of music—and the people who use their platforms for good.