Cash Cobain and OnlyHeaven Redefine Horny Street Music with “Sick N Tired”

New York’s own Cash Cobain continues to stretch the limits of his signature “sexy drill” sound with his latest single, Sick N Tired, a bold collaboration with rising New Orleans bounce artist OnlyHeaven. Released just in time for summer, the track offers a swirling, sticky blend of Auto-Tuned melancholy and beat-driven euphoria—perfect for hazy days and late-night sessions.

Produced by Cobain himself, Sick N Tired builds on the experimental energy of his February track Trippin on a Yacht, which featured Rob49 and Bay Swag. That release toyed with ambient synths and bounce drums; this one dives in fully. Here, Cash sings a woozy, heart-on-his-sleeve hook while OnlyHeaven layers hypnotic, chant-heavy verses over glitchy rhythms and bass jolts that feel ready to combust.

There’s an undeniable evolution happening. Cash Cobain may have made his name with drill, but Sick N Tired shows he’s stepping far beyond traditional genre lines. With OnlyHeaven in the mix—fresh off her KISS (Keep It Short & Sweet) EP—this track becomes something entirely new: part street confession, part late-night seduction, all wrapped in synth haze and bounce heat.

In an interview earlier this year, Cash hinted that his post-Play Cash Cobain era would take bigger creative swings. He wasn’t lying. Sick N Tired is vibrant, weird, and addictive—one of those tracks that grows on you with every listen.

If this is where Cash Cobain’s sonic evolution is headed, it’s time to buckle up.

Cash Cobain – Sick n Tired (with OnlyHeaven)