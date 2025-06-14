Martin Garrix Announces New Album Coming in 2026 With Aggressive Festival Anthems

Martin Garrix is officially back in album mode. The Dutch DJ and producer has confirmed he’s working on his first full-length project since 2022’s Sentio, and fans can expect the high-energy sound he’s known for to return in full force.

In a recent interview with French station Fun Radio, Garrix said, “I’m working on an album so I’m very excited.” While he hasn’t shared a title yet, he hinted at an early 2026 release, aiming to complete production by November 2025 to give his team time to prep the rollout.

He also revealed that a new “very aggressive club song” has already been mastered. Though it won’t be a radio-friendly single, Garrix made it clear that the track is designed to light up festival stages—especially Tomorrowland 2025, where he’s set to perform next month.

- Advertisement -

Garrix’s festival-focused approach suggests the new album will be full of adrenaline-pumping drops and crowd-shaking energy. His blend of progressive house and future rave elements made Sentio a fan favorite, and expectations are sky-high for the follow-up.

Garrix recently collaborated with Indian superstar Arijit Singh on two tracks, including “Angels For Each Other” and “Weightless”. His latest pop collab, “MAD” with Lauv, dropped in May.

With the album shaping up behind the scenes and festival season in full swing, Martin Garrix’s 2026 looks set to deliver the next big chapter in electronic music.