Robyn Returns With New Single “Dopamine”

Robyn is back, and the internet’s losing it. The Swedish pop powerhouse has officially announced her first solo release in seven years — a brand-new single titled “Dopamine”, set to drop Wednesday, November 12. The news hit after a wave of online teasing, starting with a cryptic Instagram story that simply read: “Keep your eyes open…”

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots. Within hours, social media went into detective mode, speculating that the queen of emotional dance music was finally ready to break her silence. Turns out, they were right.

A Long-Awaited Comeback

Robyn’s last album, 2018’s Honey, was a slow-burning masterpiece — a record that defined the intersection of heartbreak, euphoria, and club catharsis. Since then, she’s stayed busy, but mostly behind the scenes or on collaborations. Over the years, she’s worked with names like SG Lewis, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, Jamie xx, and Charli XCX, even dropping a chaotic and brilliant remix of Charli’s “360” alongside fellow Swede Yung Lean.

Still, no solo music. That’s what made Sunday’s reveal such a moment. For longtime fans — the kind who’ve screamed “Call Your Girlfriend” in the dark corners of queer clubs — this comeback feels personal.

Hints of a New Album

The “Dopamine” rollout also hints at something bigger than just a one-off single. In a September interview on the Nordmark Pod, producer Klas Åhlund — Robyn’s longtime collaborator and creative partner — casually dropped a bomb:

“Just finished a new Robyn album that’s coming out. Super exciting! Very proud of it.”

The quote, translated from Swedish by Stereogum, sent fans into a frenzy back then. Now, with the single’s announcement, it looks like Åhlund’s words are finally clicking into place.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, all signs point to “Dopamine” being the first taste of Robyn’s next full-length album — her first in nearly seven years.

What to Expect

If Robyn’s track record tells us anything, it’s that this won’t be just another pop song. Her best work lives in that tension between joy and devastation — crying on the dancefloor has basically become her brand. And in a world that’s been craving both nostalgia and new emotional soundscapes, her timing couldn’t be more perfect.

We don’t yet know what “Dopamine” will sound like, but the title alone suggests something big: a chemical hit of pleasure, connection, maybe even chaos. Whether it’s glossy synth-pop or something darker and more experimental, it’s safe to assume it’ll get inside your bloodstream.

