Rich Amiri Drops Sophomore Album War Ready, Solidifying His Place in Rap’s Frontlines

Rising rap sensation Rich Amiri has officially unveiled his second studio album, War Ready. Following the breakout success of his 2023 debut Ghetto Fabulous, this highly anticipated project cements Amiri’s standing as one of the most exciting young artists in the genre. The 18-track album builds on his signature sound, blending his deep, baritone delivery with genre-pushing trap production that feels equally gritty and melodic.

War Ready is largely a solo showcase, featuring just two guest appearances from OsamaSon on the adrenaline-pumping tracks “AMIRI TRENDSETTER” and “IM WITH IT.” Meanwhile, Internet Money contributes their production finesse to fan-favorite single “KEEP IT COOL,” which has already amassed 45 million streams.

- Advertisement -

Known for his captivating mix of soul, trap, and futuristic vibes, Amiri draws inspiration from the likes of Kanye West, Future, and Tame Impala, all while carving out his unique sonic identity. Tracks like “COUNT MY BANDZ” and “OUT MY MIND” highlight his evolution as both a lyricist and performer, while his knack for earworm hooks ensures War Ready leaves a lasting impression.

This album caps off a massive year for Amiri, who has been riding high on the success of his RIAA Platinum-certified hit “ONE CALL,” now boasting 900 million streams. He’s also fresh off a whirlwind tour schedule, with sold-out headlining shows and standout festival performances at Rolling Loud California, Wireless Festival in London, and more.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, War Ready is a must-hear for anyone tracking the future of hip-hop.

Stream War Ready now on all major platforms.

WAR READY – Tracklist:

01. AMIRI TRENDSETTER (feat. OsamaSon)

02. OH MYY

03. DONT MAKE ME

04. U WANT THAT?

05. IM WITH IT (feat. OsamaSon)

06. TOUCHÉ

07. THATS IT

08. COUNT MY BANDZ

09. HUNCHOS

10. SAME OLD ME

11. IM GONE

12. STORMI DANIELS

13. KEEP IT COOL

14. SO EASY

15. GUTTA GUTTA

16. G23

17. U LIKE?

18. DAY AFTER DAY